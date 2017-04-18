Michigan State player charged with cr...

Michigan State player charged with criminal sexual conduct

Ingham County prosecutors announced the charge on Friday against 19-year-old Auston Robertson. The charges stem from an April 9 incident in Meridian Township, near the East Lansing school.

