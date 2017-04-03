Lean In campaign offers discounts for women

Women earn 20% less than men so they will pay 20% less for purchases at some businesses on Equal Pay Day with a national campaign led by Lean In's Sheryl Sandberg. Lean In puts spotlight on Equal Pay Day with campaign led by Sheryl Sandberg Women earn 20% less than men so they will pay 20% less for purchases at some businesses on Equal Pay Day with a national campaign led by Lean In's Sheryl Sandberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.