Fashion Show Explores Classic to Avant-Garde Designs

Wednesday Apr 19

The Michigan State University College of Arts and Letters and the Department of Art, Art History and Design presents their annual Apparel and Textile Design Student Fashion Show at the Wharton Performing Arts Center, 750 E Shaw Ln, East Lansing on April 28 at 7 p.m. The Apparel and Textile Design program emphasizes creativity and experimentation that mingles design with art. Students combine fine art, couture and technical design to create original garments, which reflect an understanding of global issues such as sustainability and cultural dress.

