Fashion Show Explores Classic to Avant-Garde Designs
The Michigan State University College of Arts and Letters and the Department of Art, Art History and Design presents their annual Apparel and Textile Design Student Fashion Show at the Wharton Performing Arts Center, 750 E Shaw Ln, East Lansing on April 28 at 7 p.m. The Apparel and Textile Design program emphasizes creativity and experimentation that mingles design with art. Students combine fine art, couture and technical design to create original garments, which reflect an understanding of global issues such as sustainability and cultural dress.
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
