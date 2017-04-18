East Lansing moving forward with mult...

East Lansing moving forward with multi-million dollar redevelopments

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

More than $100 million in redevelopment plans are underway in East Lansing, one is up for vote at City Council tonight. The projects include demolishing vacant buildings along Grand River Avenue and Trowbridge Road, and developing new businesses and apartments and hotels in place of them.

