East Lansing moving forward with multi-million dollar redevelopments
More than $100 million in redevelopment plans are underway in East Lansing, one is up for vote at City Council tonight. The projects include demolishing vacant buildings along Grand River Avenue and Trowbridge Road, and developing new businesses and apartments and hotels in place of them.
