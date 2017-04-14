CATA pumping the brakes on controvers...

CATA pumping the brakes on controversial a oeBRT projecta

Friday Apr 14 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

After years of planning and months of trying to persuade Meridian Township officials, the city of East Lansing, Michigan State University and the local Chamber of Commerce that the "Bus Rapid Transit" project was moving in the right directionCATA is now pumping the brakes and putting a stop to the project. "We want the public to trust CATA, we want the public to say that we're transparent and so at this time we believe that it's in the best interest of the public that we serve that we suspend the project," said CATA's BRT Project Manager Brad Funkhouser.

East Lansing, MI

