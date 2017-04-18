Arctic river ice deposits rapidly dis...

Arctic river ice deposits rapidly disappearing

Climate change is causing thick ice deposits that form along Arctic rivers to melt nearly a month earlier than they did 15 years ago, a new study finds. River icings form when Arctic groundwater reaches the surface and solidifies on top of frozen rivers.

