An Airy, Elegant Wedding on Lake Michigan

College sweethearts Lauren Astry and Mark Sorensen dated for nearly seven years before getting engaged, so Mark made sure to make the moment extra special. Says Lauren, "Mark proposed to me on August 9th, 2014-which is both my parents' and grandparents' wedding anniversary!" The couple has a soft spot in their hearts for Northern Michigan, and wanted to give their guests a feel for the natural beauty, , and relaxed atmosphere.

