Transgender flags raised in Michigan communities on Day of Visibility
There are 2 comments on the MLive.com story from Friday Mar 31, titled Transgender flags raised in Michigan communities on Day of Visibility. In it, MLive.com reports that:
A transgender pride flag was hoisted over Ypsilanti Police Headquarters on Friday in what officials called a symbol of individual identity and a show of support. At least seven other communities across Michigan also planned to fly the flag with stripes of baby blue and pink on Friday.
#1 Tuesday Apr 4
I'm all for a live and let live attitude but will this lead to a situation where a man dressed as a woman has more rights to privacy then the actual woman? or any other mix on this idea? Just because a person thinks they are different today does not put others at ease, nor does it mean like with Mr. or Ms. Jenner their thought process remains the same on a daily process which is disturbing to some people but not allowed by some zealot's which leads to issues. In order for our rights to work all of us must find the acceptable area in which to live that does not lean too heavily on other's right to exist in peace and safety.
It is into this abys we step when arguing what is right or wrong along these lines as each will point to their personal view or faith and even opinion of our Constitution and nature itself to prove points in which only lawyers will decide against common sense. Not because it is right but because one side will not give up until they win and lawyers must eventually stop arguing and give in when they reach the end of the line. It's like the child who never stops asking it is the only way to stop it and people get so tired of listening to the complaining. This is the way of the world and we know it.
#2 Friday Apr 7
You show a surprising lack of understanding off what's really going on here. We aren't getting more "Rights" than cis women. All we want is the "Right" to relieve ourselves. Yet you people who oppose us seem to never take it into account that we've been using ladies rooms for the last twenty years. Put yourself in our place, You're dressed as your real self, including Jewelry and make up. Imagine yourself having to Go badly and you're in a place that has a NC type law on the book. Are you going to use a men's room? I'm not! I'm a woman inside (Just not outside) and I'm not going near that men's room! In many areas I would really be putting myself at risk for physical harm.
Moreover,There are about 15 states that have Transgender Rights laws that do allow us to use the facilities that most conform to our presentation. The record of these states in regards to invasions of ladies rooms, by sexual deviants, is zero! So the straw man of a crossdressed pedophile or peeping Tom gaining access, is just that, a straw man argument.
Terri
