East Lansing Receives Additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage Funding
The City of East Lansing has been awarded an additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage funding to construct an extension of the Northern Tier Trail through Albert A. White Memorial Park and infill gaps in other areas of the City's trail system. The City will be seeking matching funds from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant program.
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
