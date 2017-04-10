Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens East Lansing, MI Location, Offers Free Pizza Tomorrow, March 28
Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings. Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012.
