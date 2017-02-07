Why Male Immune Cells Are From Mars and Female Cells Are From Venus
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University researchers are the first to uncover reasons why a specific type of immune cell acts very differently in females compared to males while under stress, resulting in women being more susceptible to certain diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S...
|Sep '16
|legaleagle
|1
|CATA wants BRT, do you?
|Aug '16
|Perplexed
|1
|Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15)
|May '16
|dGo mnaDed lyHo i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC