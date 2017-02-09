Michigan State rocked by sexual assault investigations
This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's office shows Larry Nassar. Michigan State University fired Nassar, who regularly saw female athletes, especially gymnasts at his clinic at Michigan State last September after allegations of sexual assault by Nassar surfaced.
