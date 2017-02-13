Hello, Darlings! Leigh Ann Larkin & J...

Hello, Darlings! Leigh Ann Larkin & Jon Peterson Will Lead the Cabaret Tour

Come taste the wine, come hear the band, come blow your horn, start celebrating right this way! Broadway favorites Leigh Ann Larkin and Jon Peterson will lead Roundabout Theatre Company's national tour of Cabaret as Sally Bowles and the Emcee, respectively. Larkin and Petersen will begin performances in the touring production on February 21 when the show plays the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing, Michigan.

