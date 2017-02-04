East Lansing officials work for finan...

East Lansing officials work for financial fix

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

You never know what the future might hold, but East Lansing officials say it doesn't take a crystal ball to see there is a serious financial challenge coming for the city. "We have some real issues with revenue shortages in the city and so it's really important to hear kind of what have we already done, where have those costs been cut, what are some of the options going forward, and ya know to get us thinking about what those budget items look like," says East Lansing City Council Member, Shanna Draheim.

