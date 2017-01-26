Person arrested in connection with double homicide east of Lansing
The male was taken into custody "without incident" about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 6100 block of N. Raindrop Road near Gibson Avenue and Birch Row Drive in Meridian Township, according to information posted on the township police Facebook page. The arrest came about 19 hours after police were called to the 3300 block of Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township for a report of possible homicides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S...
|Sep '16
|legaleagle
|1
|CATA wants BRT, do you?
|Aug '16
|Perplexed
|1
|Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15)
|May '16
|dGo mnaDed lyHo i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC