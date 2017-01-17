Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for black Americans
LaKeitha Carlos was at home in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and decided to check the flights to Chicago, just in case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S...
|Sep '16
|legaleagle
|1
|CATA wants BRT, do you?
|Aug '16
|Perplexed
|1
|Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15)
|May '16
|dGo mnaDed lyHo i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC