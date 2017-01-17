Obama speech marks unofficial countdo...

Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for black Americans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Valley Morning Star

LaKeitha Carlos was at home in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and decided to check the flights to Chicago, just in case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S... Sep '16 legaleagle 1
CATA wants BRT, do you? Aug '16 Perplexed 1
News Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15) May '16 dGo mnaDed lyHo i... 2
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC