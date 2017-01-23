MSU 'Rethinks Hydropower' with $2.6M National Science Foundation Grant
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- An interdisciplinary team of Michigan State University scientists will use a $2.6 million National Science Foundation grant to investigate new ways of producing hydropower, increasing food production and lessening the environmental damage caused by dams.
