Kids Should Pay More Attention to Mistakes, Study Suggests

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Children who believe intelligence can grow pay more attention to and bounce back from their mistakes more effectively than kids who think intelligence is fixed, indicates a new study that measured the young participants' brain waves.

