How to get a free slice on National Pie Day
On Monday, Jan. 23, customers of Grand Traverse Pie Company will be awarded a free piece of pie with any purchase at one of their 15 Michigan locations. Grand Traverse Pie Company has locations in Ann Arbor, Brighton, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Midland, Norton Shores, Okemos, Petoskey, Plymouth, Portage, Rochester Hills, Terre Haute , Traverse City, and Troy.
