Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces East Lansing, MI Location Opening This Spring
Blaze Pizza announced today plans to open an East Lansing, Michigan location, on Michigan State University's campus, at 437 E. Grand River Ave. The new artisanal pizza concept will be located in the State News building. Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012.
