Water to be shutoff to Bath Township apartments Monday night
A broken water main is forcing the Lansing Board of Water and Light to shut off water to apartment residents in Bath Township overnight. To make the repairs the water will be shut off for residents at the Rocks Apartments, the Landings at Chandler Crossings, the Club at Chandler Crossings, the Village at Chandler Crossings, Block 36, Hunters Ridge Apartments and the Cottages in East Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
