Spartan Football Announces 2016 Award Winners

Apparently, Mark Dantonio and his staff wanted to keep it that way when they chose to hand out end of year awards at a private team dinner Sunday night, rather than the normal, open to the media and the public, Awards Banquet. It's hard to blame them for not extending an open invite to the media and giving them a front row seat to the macabre display of handing out "awards" to a team that won three games, but at the same time, come on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Only Colors.