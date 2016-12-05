Officials hope a oeShaping the Avenuea regional partnership, will shape economic development
A partnership between four cities in mid-Michigan is shifting into gear with support from the Capital Area Transportation Authority, better known as CATA. This regional effort is called "Shaping the Avenue" and the goal is to inspire economic development along the Michigan, Grand River Avenue Corridor.
