MSU target Deron Irving-Bey commits to Michigan
You can click the link, which says the Flint native is committing to Michigan, if you'd like. The move was widely expected, and gives the Wolverines the state's top six highest-rated recruits for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Only Colors.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S...
|Sep '16
|legaleagle
|1
|CATA wants BRT, do you?
|Aug '16
|Perplexed
|1
|Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15)
|May '16
|dGo mnaDed lyHo i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC