Michigan State Recruiting: What's next after losing out on Ambry Thomas?
Quite possibly the biggest miss of Mark Dantonio's tenure in East Lansing, Michigan State recruiting whiffed on four-star cornerback Ambry Thomas in the 2017 class. The Detroit King stud picked Michigan on Wednesday night over Michigan State.
