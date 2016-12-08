Michigan State Recruiting: What's nex...

Michigan State Recruiting: What's next after losing out on Ambry Thomas?

Thursday Dec 8

Quite possibly the biggest miss of Mark Dantonio's tenure in East Lansing, Michigan State recruiting whiffed on four-star cornerback Ambry Thomas in the 2017 class. The Detroit King stud picked Michigan on Wednesday night over Michigan State.

