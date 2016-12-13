East Lansing City Council approves ne...

East Lansing City Council approves new ordinance to enforce smoking ban in city parks, plazas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Finding a place to light up a cigarette in the city of East Lansing will soon be few and far between after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to put a new ordinance in place that bans smoking in city parks, plazas, and recreational facilities. If you do, it will be considered a civil fraction and you could be slapped with a $100 fine for a first offense and up to $500 for a second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
Drama in the Gym Dec 11 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec 10 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Nov '16 Dawn noble 8
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S... Sep '16 legaleagle 1
CATA wants BRT, do you? Aug '16 Perplexed 1
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC