East Lansing City Council approves new ordinance to enforce smoking ban in city parks, plazas
Finding a place to light up a cigarette in the city of East Lansing will soon be few and far between after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to put a new ordinance in place that bans smoking in city parks, plazas, and recreational facilities. If you do, it will be considered a civil fraction and you could be slapped with a $100 fine for a first offense and up to $500 for a second.
