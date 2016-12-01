Car smashes into two street poles in ...

Car smashes into two street poles in East Lansing and Frandor

Thursday Dec 1

According to East Lansing police, a man crashed into one pole at the intersection of MAC and Grand River Avenue, hit another pole at Highland and Grand River, and eventually pulled-over at the Speedway Gas station near Frandor. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

East Lansing, MI

