Broad Museum Seeks New Home for Kresg...

Broad Museum Seeks New Home for Kresge Collection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Pridesource.com

Michigan State University's Broad Art Museum is planning to lease a space across Grand River Avenue where it will showcase art from the former Kresge Art Museum, the Broad's new director, Marc-Olivier Wahler, said in an interview with City Pulse Nov. 17. Wahler called the former Kresge collection "a pillar of the museum." He hopes to secure the space in 2017 "if all goes well."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
Drama in the Gym Dec 11 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec 10 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Nov '16 Dawn noble 8
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S... Sep '16 legaleagle 1
CATA wants BRT, do you? Aug '16 Perplexed 1
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,349

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC