All in the Family: Sheriff swears in his son to replace him
From lieutenant at the East Lansing Police Department to Ingham County sheriff, it was a day Scott Wriggelsworth will likely never forget. That's because his father, the current Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth proudly swore in his son to follow in his footsteps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S...
|Sep '16
|legaleagle
|1
|CATA wants BRT, do you?
|Aug '16
|Perplexed
|1
|Embattled Michigan lawmaker: Don't blame God fo... (Aug '15)
|May '16
|dGo mnaDed lyHo i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC