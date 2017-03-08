Overnight US-31 bascule bridge closur...

Overnight US-31 bascule bridge closures in Charlevoix to begin March 27

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: State of Michigan

March 6, 2017 -- As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's ongoing repair work on the US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix, 12 overnight closures will begin Monday, March 27. The bridge will be locked in the up, or open, position during the closures, preventing any US-31 traffic from using the bridge. The closures, scheduled for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from March 27 to April 7 barring any unforeseen circumstances, will require an official detour of through-traffic via M-66, M-32, and US-131 through East Jordan, Boyne Falls, and Petoskey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Jordan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Sep '16 Cummins man 1
Thieves in the area (Jul '16) Jul '16 stuckduck 2
Bicentennial coin (May '16) May '16 Momof10 1
We3d...Hash in Jordan (Feb '16) Feb '16 Shane 1
News $23K worth of crack, heroin taken off GT County... (Jul '15) Oct '15 Coo 3
living in east jordan area (Mar '13) Mar '13 barb 1
News TC Produce Market Closes (Nov '12) Nov '12 shopper Joe 1
See all East Jordan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Jordan Forum Now

East Jordan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Jordan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

East Jordan, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC