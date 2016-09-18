M-32, M-66 resurfacing in East Jordan...

M-32, M-66 resurfacing in East Jordan starts Sept. 26

Sep 18, 2016

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $379,000 to resurface M-32 from M-66 to the Jordan River and M-66 from south of M-32 to north of Jordan Ridge Road.

