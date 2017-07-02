Suffolk Closeup: Half a century of reporting recognized

COURTESY PHOTO At a General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature last week are, from left, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, Reporter Columnist Karl Grossman and East Hampton Library Director Dennis Fabiszak. Memories sprang into my head as I walked into the meeting room of the Suffolk County Legislature last week to receive a proclamation from the Legislature honoring me for more than 50 years as a Suffolk-based journalist and spotlighting an archive of my work that has been established at the East Hampton Library.

