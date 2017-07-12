Jennifer Gould KeilHarry Macklowe and French fling nab Hamptons getaway
Billionaire developer Harry Macklowe has plunked down $10.6 million for a love shack to share with his bride-to-be on exclusive Georgica Pond in East Hampton, The Post has learned. Macklowe hid his French mistress , Patricia Landeau, in a Park Avenue building that he owns for two years before launching into a messy divorce from his wife of 57 years, Linda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, hospital... (Dec '09)
|Jun 29
|Demon hugger
|34
|Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons
|May '17
|Eastern Security
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC