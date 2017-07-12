Jennifer Gould KeilHarry Macklowe and...

Jennifer Gould KeilHarry Macklowe and French fling nab Hamptons getaway

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: New York Post

Billionaire developer Harry Macklowe has plunked down $10.6 million for a love shack to share with his bride-to-be on exclusive Georgica Pond in East Hampton, The Post has learned. Macklowe hid his French mistress , Patricia Landeau, in a Park Avenue building that he owns for two years before launching into a messy divorce from his wife of 57 years, Linda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, hospital... (Dec '09) Jun 29 Demon hugger 34
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16) Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16) Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC