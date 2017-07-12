Jennifer Gould KeilHarry Macklowe and French fling nab Hamptons getaway

Billionaire developer Harry Macklowe has plunked down $10.6 million for a love shack to share with his bride-to-be on exclusive Georgica Pond in East Hampton, The Post has learned. Macklowe hid his French mistress , Patricia Landeau, in a Park Avenue building that he owns for two years before launching into a messy divorce from his wife of 57 years, Linda.

