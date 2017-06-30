The Neo-Political Cowgirls present An...

The Neo-Political Cowgirls present Andromeda's Sisters: Illuminating Women's Voices

Friday Jun 30

In keeping with their mission of raising visibility for women's issues, The Neo-Political Cowgirls dance theatre collective is proud to present ANDROMEDA'S SISTERS: Illuminating Women's Voices on Sunday, July 30th at East Hampton's Guild Hall. Inspired by the moment in NPC's production "ANDROMEDA" in which Poseidon's daughters swim to Andromeda's aid, ANDROMEDA'S SISTERS celebrates women's capacity to support each other and change the world we occupy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

