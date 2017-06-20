The Center to Welcome Misty Copeland
The Center will present Misty Copeland on Thursday July 20th 2017 as part of the THINKING FORWARD LECTURE SERIES with the Eastern Long Island NAACP "Straight Talk Real People" partnering with Guild Hall in their John Drew Theater, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. Doors open at 6PM.
