The Center to Welcome Misty Copeland

The Center to Welcome Misty Copeland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Center will present Misty Copeland on Thursday July 20th 2017 as part of the THINKING FORWARD LECTURE SERIES with the Eastern Long Island NAACP "Straight Talk Real People" partnering with Guild Hall in their John Drew Theater, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. Doors open at 6PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16) Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16) Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Suffolk County was issued at June 21 at 12:06PM EDT

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC