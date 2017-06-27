Supreme Court turns deaf ear to East Hampton's chopper plea
On Monday, the United States Supreme Court decided not to hear the Town of East Hampton's petition to overrule a lower court's decision that the town had no right to restrict access into and out of its airport by helicopters and other so called "noisy" aircraft. In November, when East Hampton filed the petition, Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, the Town Board's liaison to the airport, said it would be an "uphill fight," but one worth pursuing.
