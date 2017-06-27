Supreme Court turns deaf ear to East ...

Supreme Court turns deaf ear to East Hampton's chopper plea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court decided not to hear the Town of East Hampton's petition to overrule a lower court's decision that the town had no right to restrict access into and out of its airport by helicopters and other so called "noisy" aircraft. In November, when East Hampton filed the petition, Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, the Town Board's liaison to the airport, said it would be an "uphill fight," but one worth pursuing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16) Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16) Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC