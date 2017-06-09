Stunning $12.7M Home Comes with a Gri...

Stunning $12.7M Home Comes with a Grisly History

A sprawling six-bedroom home recently put up for sale in posh East Hampton, NY, doesn't just come with a hefty $12.7 million price tag. Featured in the 2012 documentary 59 Middle Lane , the AP reports the Tudor mansion was once the home of millionaire Wall Street financier Ted Ammon, who was murdered there in 2001-a detail you won't find in the Town & Country listing.

