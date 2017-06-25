Sandy Gallin and 466 Further Lane in ...

Sandy Gallin and 466 Further Lane in East Hampton

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Real Deal

The estate of the late Sandy Gallin, who made his name managing boldfaced names like Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, and Mariah Carey, has chopped the price once again on his East Hampton mansion. Gallin had been marketing his 2.1-acre spread at 466 Further Lane since 2012, but had struggled to attract a buyer.

