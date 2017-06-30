Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Twins Soak Up the Sun With Alex Rodriguez -- See the Cute Pics
The lovebirds spent the weekend together soaking up the sun, and it appears the World of Dance star's 9-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, may have fallen just as hard for the former MLB pro. Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of sweet pics of her kids hanging out by the pool with her new beau.
