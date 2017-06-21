Jennifer Gould KeilAmEx is renting out Grey Gardens this summer
Grey Gardens - the classic East Hampton estate that famously fell into heart-wrenching ruin when it was inhabited by Jackie Kennedy Onassis's down-and-out aunt and cousin, the former socialites Edith "Big Edie" Bouvier Beale and "Little Edie" Beale - will be the scene of many glam events this summer. A source said that American Express has rented the fabled residence at 3 West End Road for an undisclosed sum from the owner, legendary Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons
|May '17
|Eastern Security
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC