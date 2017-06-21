Jennifer Gould KeilAmEx is renting ou...

Jennifer Gould KeilAmEx is renting out Grey Gardens this summer

Grey Gardens - the classic East Hampton estate that famously fell into heart-wrenching ruin when it was inhabited by Jackie Kennedy Onassis's down-and-out aunt and cousin, the former socialites Edith "Big Edie" Bouvier Beale and "Little Edie" Beale - will be the scene of many glam events this summer. A source said that American Express has rented the fabled residence at 3 West End Road for an undisclosed sum from the owner, legendary Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn.

