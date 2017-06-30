Island CPF revenues rebound

Although four of five East End towns showed an upturn in Community Preservation Fund money for the first five months of the year, a 25 percent decline in East Hampton was enough to bring down the total revenues collected so far this year compared with the first five months of 2016. Money for the CPF comes from a 2 percent tax buyers pay when purchasing East End properties and is used in turn to purchase open space for preservation and fund water protection programs.

