Inside the EMP Summer House, Where Fancy People Will Spend Their Weekends

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Eater

EMP Summer House opens June 24 with Will Guidara and Daniel Humm having moved to this swanky East Hampton spot where fancy people will be spending their weekends. In the space that had been Moby's , "The House" gets beachy with white-on-white indoor and outdoor seating, a seafood-focused menu and, under a big tent out back, lobster rolls, burgers, salads, and grilled fish.

