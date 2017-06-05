Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons Home Is as...

Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons Home Is as Precisely Organized as You'd Expect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: E! Online

Actress and Lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow 's house in East Hampton, New York is exactly what you'd expect: pristine. The Goop gal just got the full organizational treatment for some rooms in her Hamptons home with the help of organizing queens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC