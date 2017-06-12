Eleven Madison Park's Closing Rager W...

Eleven Madison Park's Closing Rager Was One Hell of a Party

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Eater

When the " World's Best " restaurant closes, apparently the only way to do it right is with a massive blowout - which was exactly the scene late Sunday night at Eleven Madison Park , which has officially closed for a gut renovation. Owners Daniel Humm and Will Guidara made sure to mark the occasion with what can only be described as a rager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16) Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16) Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Suffolk County was issued at June 18 at 11:36AM EDT

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC