Eat at the 'world's best restaurant' ...

Eat at the 'world's best restaurant' for less this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New York Daily News

Daniel Humm, Executive Chef of Eleven Madison Park, will serve an A la carte menu at EMP Summer House, a temporary pop-up in The Hamptons. * The world's best restaurant has temporarily moved to The Hamptons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
Tesla Model X 2016 (Dec '16) Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... (Dec '16) Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC