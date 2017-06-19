Daniel Humm Went Majorly Geeky for the EMP Summer House Lobster Boil
It wasn't until a few years ago, "during a trip to harvest salt in Amagansett," that Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park had his first lobster boil - and now he's making his own at EMP Summer House , the Hamptons pop-up he's opening with Will Guidara this weekend. "At first I was sitting out there, and I'm like wow, wouldn't it be cool if we could at Eleven Madison, one of the courses we just dump food and that's your course," he says.
