Cadillac partners with helicopter app in N.Y., gives free charters
Cadillac hopes to attract Blade's customers to the brand by giving fliers a frictionless and pain-free travel experience. Eight New Yorkers with good timing who want to flee to the Hamptons this summer could arrive via helicopter paid for by Cadillac.
