Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Interactive Installation Green Afternoon V

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre presents Green Afternoon V, an annual interactive garden installation and performance at the home of architects Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel in East Hampton, NY on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening begins at 5 pm with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and several outdoor sitting rooms featuring performance installations, with performers dancing in tree houses, on outdoor sculptures, in and around the swimming pool, in the woods, and more. After the moving installations, at 5:50 p.m., the audience will move to the lawn for a seated performance of Selwyn's developing work Refuge.

