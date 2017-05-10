This Day in Labor History: May 12, 1878

This Day in Labor History: May 12, 1878

On May 12, 1878, Catharine Beecher died. This is a moment to discuss the incredible importance of Beecher's 1841 book Treatise on Domestic Economy , its influence on housework for middle class women, and the general rise of housework as a modern middle class phenomenon that transformed the nation.

