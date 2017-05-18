Robert Downey Jr. snaps up Windmill Cottage for $11.9m
Now Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly bought the historic Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage in East Hampton, according to Behind The Hedges on Thursday. The home, built in 1885, came on to the market in 2014 for $13.5 million but the price has dropped in that time.
